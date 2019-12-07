WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler covered Roman Reigns in dog food

Certainly one of the most shocking developments that happened this week!

My colleague Gary Cassidy claimed during this week's episode of SmackDown that this episode had flown by fast. I certainly believed that to be the case because of the horror-movie like storyline between The Miz and The Fiend, as well as memorable moments like Mandy Rose removing Alexa Bliss' eyelashes during their match.

But the way that SmackDown ended has to be the most noteworthy event from the show. Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event of the evening and then was assaulted by the porters who carried King Corbin to the ringside area.

The night would end with him being chained to the ring in a sense with King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler pouring dog food all over his body. It was something that was certainly a unique segment and got a lot of people talking on social media almost immediately.

So what was the whole purpose of this segment, this week on SmackDown?

#5 Ensuring that the crowd cheers for Roman Reigns

We all know that Roman Reigns was Vince McMahon's chosen one, but the audience chose to accept him as the top guy. The word started spreading that Roman Reigns could not wrestle at all, which is a bogus claim if you look at his body of work over his amazing career. But the internet believes what it wants to believe and that false narrative began to spread.

To ensure that Roman Reigns is the man that the audience cheers for, he has to be shown as the beaten-down man who's been humiliated before a packed live crowd. Corbin had said that he would humiliate Reigns and ended up doing just that. The modern crowd consists of trolls and there's always the risk that the WWE Universe will cheer for Corbin, because of how much they detest Roman Reigns as a babyface character.

