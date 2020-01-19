WWE SmackDown: 5 reasons why The Fiend targetted Kane

There are a number of reasons why The Fiend decided to target Kane

Kane made a special appearance on Friday Night SmackDown last night, and it's interesting to note that despite him last being seen as Glenn Jacobs when WWE visited Tennessee and he was able to win the 24/7 Championship, Kane appeared as The Big Red Machine once more.

Kane appeared to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble match and remind the WWE Universe that he still holds the all-time record for Royal Rumble eliminations with 43. The Devil's Favorite Demon was cutting a promo about how he enjoyed taking the dream of WrestleMania main events from various stars over the years when he was interrupted by Fun House Bray Wyatt who remembered that Kane and The Fiend had already had an altercation.

The Fiend then targetted Kane before he managed to get out of the ring, leading to an ambush from Daniel Bryan who managed to get the upper hand on his long-time adversary, but could Kane's appearance have been much more important than just being a distraction?

#5. To promote Kane's appearance on Broken Skull Sessions

Kane recently appeared on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold

Following NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II last weekend, WWE presented a new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, which featured Kane. The Big Red Machine was able to discuss some of the most important moments of his career alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin much like Undertaker had before him.

Kane talked about how he almost missed his debut, the reasons behind Kane wearing a mask and how much of his career he owed to The Undertaker, but it appears that the company chose the perfect time to bring him back since this appearance will now work as a form of promotion for his recent interview.

Even though Kane was in full character here and wasn't when he was part of the interview, fans will start searching for Kane online and the podcast will hopefully gain more views.

