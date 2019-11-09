WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why The New Day became the new Tag Team Champions

The New Day picked up a win against The Revival

Following a terrible opening promo from Baron Corbin in which he imitated a dog to slight Roman Reigns, fans geared up for what was always going to be a massive clash. The New Day and The Revival locked up for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

After what was a pretty entertaining match, the world gasped as something shocking happened. The New Day would defeat The Revival to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

And yet, one must ask if this was a surprising decision or if indeed it makes all the sense in the world to put the titles around the ever swiveling New Day hips. In this article, I shall delve upon why Vince McMahon may have chosen to make The New Day the brand new Tag Team Champions.

#5 To make the Survivor Series match more exciting

The Revival are perhaps the best tag team of our generation bringing back old-school tricks to a modern sports entertainment audience. Unfortunately, at no point in history, has good work been a measuring stick for just how over you are with the fans. The Road Warriors were never The Young Bucks, but they are probably the most 'over' tag team in history.

So for Survivor Series to have any real star power, The Revival had to be replaced by The New Day when the three tag team units clash. The Undisputed ERA are certainly the best act in NXT, The Viking Raiders have taken RAW by storm and SmackDown needed someone in the same ballpark. They have achieved this with The New Day, and how!

Thankfully, The New Day are fantastic in the ring too. Is it any wonder they were made the brand new SmackDown Tag Champions?

