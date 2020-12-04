WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Alliance formed against Roman Reigns, New role for a former Champion?

AEW Dynamite hit the ball right out of the park, and everyone in the pro wrestling fraternity is talking about just how good 'Winter is Coming' was. One would assume that those in the WWE SmackDown think-tank must have taken note of how great AEW's booking was, and as the first WWE offering since Dynamite, they may up the ante to deliver a fabulous show.

Could we see a whole bunch of surprises unfold on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown then? The answer is a resounding yes, and we shall list a few of them here for your reading pleasure and entertainment.

#5 Chad Gable and Kevin Owens team up on WWE SmackDown to battle Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Chad Gable offers to be Otis trainer and mentor and help him learn discipline



Gable gives Otis a flyer to join his Alpha Academy #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/pWqyVP4zER — John (@JohnWalters_8) November 14, 2020

Last week on WWE SmackDown, at the urging of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso unleashed his mean streak and destroyed Otis. We had seen some kind of a loose alliance between Otis and Chad Gable, where the latter promised to mentor Otis in the Alpha Academy. Well, could Chad Gable team up with Kevin Owens to bring the hurt to Jey Uso and Roman Reigns?

¿Una nueva alianza entre Chad Gable y Otis?



¿Qué será la "Alpha Academy"? #SmackDown



🤔🤔🤔pic.twitter.com/vpg9ZZKJRL — Planeta Wrestling | War Games 🔥 (@Planeta_Wrest) November 14, 2020

It would make a lot of sense to cast Chad Gable in this role because he really isn't doing all that much on WWE SmackDown anyway. He can suffer a few losses, but still have a competitive showing against the likes of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso anyway. It will still be a major step up for the man.

Plus Kevin Owens will need an ally to even the odds on WWE SmackDown. Daniel Bryan was the victim of a brutal attack from Jey Uso, so one assumes he'll miss some time at this point, as the said storyline injury plays out.