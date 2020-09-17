WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Another big return, RAW superstars officially traded, Ultimate betrayal?

WWE SmackDown has been on fire in recent weeks, and it is very clear that especially after the arrival of Roman Reigns, it is the flagship show of WWE. And this week's edition of WWE SmackDown needs to continue the steam and the momentum that the brand has built over the past few weeks by putting on yet another good show for its vast legion of fans.

The easiest way to have people tune in week after week is through surprises, and RAW did a commendable job in that regard by having The Hurt Business and Retribution square off in a major cliffhanger. There was a very telling glance on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, and honestly speaking, there was a fantastic twist from Alexa Bliss (not a twisted bliss, but a Sister Abigail) on WWE SmackDown too.

So, what could we see on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown?

#5 Big E returns to WWE SmackDown following the brutal attack and destroys Sheamus

Sheamus laid out Big E on WWE SmackDown not long ago, and it is abundantly clear that their fight is far from done. We know that Sasha Banks will be returning to SmackDown this week, but could we see a second return as well, this time from Big E, who could potentially take out all his ire and frustration on Sheamus, who laid him out backstage not long ago.

And then a match could be made official for Clash of Champions 2020 between the two men.

Thier will be a great progression in the Fued of Big E vs Sheamus pic.twitter.com/A24c7QLgMo — World of Wrestling (@WWEFan21313351) September 11, 2020

Do remember that Mandy Rose has officially been traded to RAW from WWE SmackDown and Braun Strowman showed up on RAW Underground this past week as well, leading to a very interesting opportunity, as we'll see in the following page.