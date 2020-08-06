WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Big twist with Alexa Bliss, Major return, Major heel turn

WWE SmackDown last week started a trend that would continue through RAW, where WWE creative, ever content in their ideas, thought out of the box and as a consequence, shook the landscape of the company forever. This is a necessity in these times of no live fans, and I am glad to see Bruce Prichard leading the charge in this manner.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown could be even better and here's what I think could happen during the show, based on just how unconventionally the company has been booking their television content. If RAW Underground was any indication at all, the core WWE product is going to change in accordance with the times.

And so, with that said, I present 5 surprises that could potentially happen on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, for your viewing pleasure.

#5 Alexa Bliss becomes a follower of Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

A lot of people have been saying that Alexa Bliss will become Sister Abigail, and that could definitely be the way that Bruce Prichard decides to go, on WWE SmackDown this week. But the other option is for Bray Wyatt to enslave her, make her part of his collective, like a doll in the Funhouse. In a sense, it would be like Daniel Bryan or Randy Orton suddenly becoming a part of Bray Wyatt's spell.

Do you think that #WWE and Bray Wyatt had set the stage for the transformation of Alexa Bliss to Sister Abigail months ago?#SmackDown #SmackDownOnFOX



✍️: @rdore2000 https://t.co/IWIvcGDiem — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 3, 2020

Alexa Bliss is the only woman in the WWE SmackDown roster with the acting chops to pull off such a complex role, in my personal opinion. It would certainly take her character in a very interesting direction because she has lost a lot of the edge that made her special, ever since she went babyface. It remains to be seen what the future holds.