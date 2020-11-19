WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Big wedding gets confirmed, Roman Reigns confronted by former Champ

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series is a packed one, not only because a RAW invasion may take place during the course of the show. In addition to the inter-brand aspect of the upcoming episode, there are multiple slots to be filled for the Survivor Series 2020 card as well.

Here are five surprises that may take place on the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series, this weekend. These are surprises that may happen to shake the proceedings and to get us invested in the upcoming pay-per-view, that there honestly isn't a lot of buzz for.

Do share a comment or two below about surprises you might want to see on the final WWE Smackdown before Survivor Series and share your thoughts on the current list as well.

#5 Murphy asks Aalyah to marry him on WWE SmackDown this week

There are various rumors doing the rounds, based on speculation by Dave Meltzer, and also from Wrestlingnews.co, that Aalyah and Murphy may soon be part of a wedding segment on WWE SmackDown. We know how much WWE loves wedding segments and certainly, this could be the route the company takes with its WWE SmackDown programming.

So, on this week's episode could we potentially see Murphy proposing to Aalyah Mysterio and her agreeing to marry him? It would certainly make things very interesting indeed, especially if it was to happen after Murphy manages to upset Seth Rollins in their clash. It would give the feud some extra legs, until maybe Murphy reveals his true colors to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE SmackDown needs a secondary storyline that's as strong as Roman Reigns and everything that he is doing, and this could be just what the doctor ordered.