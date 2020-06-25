WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen - Bray Wyatt recruits a new faction member, Big return

If SmackDown happens as per plan, it looks to be a packed show indeed.

Could we see a brand new Champion being crowned on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown?

Who could be the new member of Bray Wyatt's stable?

Hours before SmackDown is about to be taped, we have heard that multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of those present at the WWE Performance Center, and this is a truly upsetting development. WWE SmackDown brings joy and happiness to many across the world even in these troubling times.

So, while there is no guarantee with regard to whether or not there will be an episode of SmackDown this week because of circumstances beyond Vince McMahon's control, if it does happen, I am certain that WWE will do a commendable job. They can also make these segments happen in a unique way on different sets away from the WWE Performance Center because the one thing that SmackDown's creative team doesn't lack is creativity.

It does seem like it will be business as usual in WWE, however.

WWE's statement about reports of positive COVID-19 tests is in:



”WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.” — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2020

And hence, with a positive outlook, let me write down 5 surprises that could take place on this week's show and feel free to join in, in the comments section below.

#5 Bo Dallas is recruited by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

Now that swamp cult leader Bray Wyatt is back, chances are that he will try and start a brand new collective.

And there's no better recruit on SmackDown than Bray's own brother- Bo Dallas, a man who has been sitting on the sidelines and who, we all know is immensely talented.

Fans have been clamoring for a chance to see the two men together and now, since both men are on the SmackDown brand, an alliance may actually come to pass.

Not a lot of people believe that Bray Wyatt stands a chance against Braun Strowman, but what if he has Bo Dallas for support?

If nothing else, it'll be a big step up for Dallas, who once chose to Bo-lieve.

