WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- New faction debuts, Roman Reigns officially has two new allies?

WWE SmackDown has the incredible and glorious burden of getting us all hyped for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, which is why it could be filled with surprises galore this week.

To be fair, WWE SmackDown has consistently been putting on better shows than RAW, but to keep the audience hooked and engaged over the long haul, it does need a good number of surprises consistently.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially take place on this week's WWE SmackDown broadcast. Please share your thoughts, views, and opinions on the same in the section right below.

#5 WWE SmackDown is invaded by an Indian faction

The company has been going all out to promote WWE Superstar Spectacle, and some of the names that have been revealed are very interesting. Could an Indian faction, led by Jinder Mahal, show up on WWE SmackDown to hype up the 26th January show, in a massive way? Could Jinder Mahal bring two monstrous individuals in?

.@TripleH recently gave fans an insight into the upcoming #WWE Superstar Spectacle during an appearance on Extraaa Innings.https://t.co/Xe9yhDnUlJ — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 21, 2021

Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers, Dilsher Shanky, and Giant Zanjeer could show up on WWE SmackDown this week, to prove that WWE Superstar Spectacle is a show that is worth watching. Just remember that the two giants- Shanky and Zanjeer are 7+ feet tall. Indus Sher could also join the fray, to capture the Indian market.

The SK Wrestling office is based in India, and it is hard to put into words how much time and effort is being spent on this special, which is also slated to have names like Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, and The New Day involved. A precursor to Superstar Spectacle on WWE SmackDown may not be the worst idea.