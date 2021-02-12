WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Seth Rollins confronts a current Champion, New tag-team enters title picture 

WWE SmackDown is on the horizon, and this week's episode is certain to be a big one on the road to WrestleMania. Seth Rollins' return has been advertised, although it has not been mentioned what he will be up to.

So, let's put our 'booker' hats on and speculate as to what could potentially happen in this critical episode of WWE SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania. As always, this is not an article based on inside knowledge and has been presented from a fan's perspective.

If you can envision interesting situations on WWE SmackDown this week, be sure to let us know in the comments section below. Do you think the show has been consistently better than RAW as we head into WrestleMania season?

What do you think Seth Rollins will do on WWE SmackDown this week?

#5 Seth Rollins confronts Big E on WWE SmackDown to challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship

Please no more feuding with the mysterio family please — Hispanic Ric Flair (@HispanicRic) February 6, 2021

Seth Rollins is scheduled to return to action on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, and let's face it, he will not return for an unimportant storyline. Since the WWE Universal Champion is a heel, much like Rollins, it doesn't make sense for him to go after his former Shield mate. Plus, Big E needs a compelling storyline to elevate him to the next level, does he not?

Seth Rollins vs. Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship may be just what the doctor ordered.

Both men have known each other from their days in NXT and will want to work with one another to elevate one another to the next level. It allows Seth Rollins to break away from Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown as well, especially if you consider how the two men have been attached at the hip for months.