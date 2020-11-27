WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Top Superstars get engaged, Roman Reigns' next opponent revealed

Even though Survivor Series seems like it happened a lifetime ago, do not forget that this week's edition of WWE SmackDown is the one after Survivor Series 2020. And so, while the WWE SmackDown vs. RAW storyline had been the main focus until now, it's time for things to pick up within the Blue Brand.

So, what are five surprises that could happen on the episode of WWE SmackDown after Survivor Series, you ask? Here are five things that could certainly shake up the WWE SmackDown product this week quite significantly.

#5 WWE SmackDown stars Murphy and Aalyah get engaged live on air

Now that Seth Rollins has most likely been written off WWE SmackDown for a period of time, owing to the fact that he needs to be present with Becky Lynch as she prepares to give birth, where does WWE go with Murphy and Aalyah, you rightfully ask?!

There are rumors aplenty at this point that WWE may just go back to the well and rely on their favorite kind of storytelling- a wedding angle between the two. And once the wedding is set, there could be various kinds of twists and turns during the course of the storyline that takes the storyline in one direction or another.

So, on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, could we see Murphy asking Aalyah to marry him, and her agreeing to his proposal?

Maybe it becomes the setup for Aalyah Mysterio's in-ring debut at some point down the line, perhaps in a mixed tag team match.

After their recent interaction, could we maybe see Billie Kay and King Corbin coming together as a team to take this couple down?