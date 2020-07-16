WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen: Unexpected match added to Extreme Rules, Major title change, New Faction formed

In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has to get us excited for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, the final pay-per-view before SummerSlam 2020. And the best way to make SmackDown a memorable show is to fill it with a bunch of surprises, that could make the upcoming WWE pay-per-view a highly anticipated affair indeed.

So, what are 5 surprises that could potentially happen on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown? I do not have a crystal ball or tarot cards, but I have a good understanding of what WWE needs to do so that SmackDown becomes the talk of the town, just as, say, Dark on Netflix is.

So, here are 5 surprises that may or may not happen on this week's edition of SmackDown, but they should. If you disagree or even agree, tell me why in the comments section below.

#5 Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown to challenge the Intercontinental Champion to a match

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are far from done with one another and they could put on a showcase for the ages at Extreme Rules, in my personal opinion. Or if Matt Riddle wins the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown this week (more on this later), he could tear it up with Daniel Bryan at Extreme Rules 2020. Basically Daniel Bryan's absence has been felt in the roster and it's time for him to return and make his presence felt on SmackDown again.

The Intercontinental Championship is known as the workhorse title and Daniel Bryan can really elevate it by mixing it up with the likes of AJ Styles and Matt Riddle in various permutations and combinations. Just adding him to the Extreme Rules card should revive interest in the product once again, I feel.