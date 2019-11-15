WWE SmackDown- 5 Surprises that could happen- Challenge made to CM Punk, Bray Wyatt appears out of character?

CM Punk made a rather surprising return to WWE Backstage

WWE has been getting ever so exciting on the road to Survivor Series, first with the NXT invasion, and then with CM Punk appearing (to borrow a phrase) out of nowhere on WWE television. The viewership, while not extraordinary, has been healthy and should continue in this manner until Survivor Series finally comes around.

But the surprises honestly should not stop because they are what make a product buzz-worthy. If something major happens and it becomes the subject of conversations in offices, schools, and even on the internet, WWE's done its job quite brilliantly.

So with that said, what are the surprises that could potentially happen this week? I have a few suggestions that could make the show very interesting indeed.

#5 Roman Reigns calls out CM Punk

Team #SmackDown has an Olympian ready for a fight, a Monster, among men, an athlete with a message, and #TheBigDog ready to break this 2-year loss streak for The Blue Brand.



...yeah and we have Corbin too🤮. He can get eliminated. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/CCGJuVb3yF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 13, 2019

Sure, Roman Reigns is currently involved in a massive Survivor Series traditional elimination match, but the fact of the matter is that WrestleMania feuds usually begin around this time. Now, we know that CM Punk has returned on WWE Backstage, and this would ideally mean a return to the ring as well when the time is actually right. I know that Punk said that he would have nothing to do with WWE, and though he is technically employed by FOX, here we are!

Maybe Roman Reigns comes out to say that he's been subject to CM Punk chants for way too long. It's time to shut those chants down once and for all. Whether you like it or not, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns is a huge match that will get people buzzing and actually attract them to a show as big as WrestleMania.

