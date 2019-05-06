×
WWE Smackdown: 5 Surprises that could happen- Unexpected Champions, Interesting return

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
938   //    06 May 2019, 10:35 IST

What is the next big chapter of the Reigns-McMahon saga?
What is the next big chapter of the Reigns-McMahon saga?

In case you missed the surprises that I'd suggested for WWE RAW, you can read it here. But if there's a brand that needs a few surprises it is SmackDown Live. Last week's viewership was the lowest recorded figure for a non-holiday episode. WWE needs a few surprises to make the blue brand strong once again.

And there is certainly no reason why that can't happen, is there? I mean brand blue boasts one of the best talent rosters on the planet, in my opinion. Maybe the roster is even deeper than RAW is at the moment.

Without further ado, here are 5 surprises that could take place on SmackDown Live this week. I welcome your thoughts, comments, and opinions in the comments section below.

Here are 5 surprises to expect this week...

#5 Aleister Black teams up with a new tag team partner

So the main theme of this week's episode will be the fact that new SmackDown Tag Team Champions have to be crowned at the show. If you missed last week's show, you know that Jeff Hardy is injured and as a result, the former champions relinquished their titles.

And we also know that Ricochet is one of the top players in RAW at the moment, but that essentially means that Aleister Black does not have a tag team partner at this moment in time. Could Black essentially be paired with someone nearly as athletic as Ricochet, but someone who's lower down the totem pole than him?

The man I'm referring to is Apollo Crews, someone who's got all the tools to make it big but somehow has never clicked with the WWE Universe. This pairing with Black could potentially take him to the next level at once.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz Heavy Machinery WWE Roman Reigns Vince McMahon
