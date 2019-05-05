WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Major heel turn, Big name returns?

So much could potentially happen on the following RAW episode

The NBA Playoffs are on and WWE is pulling out the big guns to ensure that the ratings do not tank further. The numbers haven't really been healthy in the recent past and RAW needs to do whatever it can, to bring them up to speed.

WWE can either phone it in again this week in the light of the competition it is facing. On the other hand, it can put on a show to remember filled with surprises galore that will make the WWE Universe proud to tune in and follow the action.

I'm hoping and assuming that it will be the latter, which is why I'm suggesting 5 surprises for the following episode of RAW. Be sure to chime in with your own thoughts and comments as well.

Do you think that WWE will amp up the surprises before AEW Double or Nothing?

#5 Roman Reigns returns to RAW to align with Rollins

I’m back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw.

I’ll see y’all Monday. #ProtectTheYard — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 4, 2019

It is anyone's guess what is happening with Roman Reigns right now, but he recently teased the fact that he would be appearing on the following episode of RAW. But then, shortly after that, a Tweet was sent out saying that Reigns would not be allowed on the red brand, confusing the WWE Universe.

WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw. https://t.co/4P0RNPmZB1 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2019

When was the last time that the top babyface in the company ever heeded the words of the authority and actually showed a modicum on respect to the powers that be, WWE fans? I think there's every possibility that Roman Reigns will show up on the red brand and take the fight to the McMahons.

I got it handled over here on red, big man...but you’re always welcome to come party. I’ll have a cold one waitin’ 🍻 https://t.co/WqC0sK2FaI — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 4, 2019

He could also be returning to take the fight to AJ Styles, who is most likely to align himself with Gallows and Anderson. Could we potentially see a third member added to an honorary Shield?

