WWE SmackDown: 4 things WWE got right on the episode after Crown Jewel (Nov 1, 2019)

NXT declared WAR on the main roster

Travel issues proved to be a blessing in disguise as the company turned the entire script for the night on its head and surprised the WWE Universe with some really interesting segments and matches during the night.

With the events of Crown Jewel done and dusted, the company was focused on building towards the next pay-per-view, Survivor Series. As the company had already announced that NXT would also be part of this year’s event for the first time, the travel issues allowed the company to immediately start investing in the Survivor Series storylines.

Throughout the night we saw some great matches and segments that showed the WWE Universe what the company is able to pull-off even under pressure.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things WWE got right on Friday Night SmackDown.

#4 Baszler’s wrath

Who makes a statement better than the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler?

The NXT Women’s Champion is in her second reign and has held the NXT Women’s Championship since WWE Evolution last year.

This shows how dominant she has been over the past couple of years, and there seems to be no force as effective as Baszler when she’s in the ring.

This week on SmackDown, Bayley took on Nikki Cross in their scheduled SmackDown Women’s Championship match. Bayley was able to connect the Bayley-to-Belly on Cross to pick up the victory and retain her Championship.

However, she was not aware that Baszler was in the arena, and after Bayley pinned Cross, Baszler walked out to make a huge statement to the entire women’s division and the WWE Universe.

She took out Sasha Banks at ringside and then attacked Bayley, leaving her almost knocked out after receiving a running high knee. Baszler’s appearance without her entourage was the right call to make, as she was able to dominate without requiring any assistance.

