WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2020: 5 surprises that could happen- RAW star appears, Big title change

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

We could see a host of surprises this very week

The SmackDown after the Royal Rumble is always going to be a very momentous affair and hence, I fully expect it to be riddled with surprises galore. And therefore, let me list out 5 potential surprises that could happen on the blue brand.

Yes, some of them may seem outside the realm of possibility at this stage, but who would have ever thought that Edge would return at the Royal Rumble, right? Who would have believed that MVP could come to WWE for yet another appearance?

Even though the viewer of today thinks that they know what Vince McMahon's next step is, the reason why the man at the helm of WWE has been able to sustain himself for so long is that he's always one step ahead of fans.

As always, feel free to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with any of my picks, guys!

#5 Charlotte Flair assaults Bayley

Back when Charlotte Flair had come to India, she had caught up with Sportskeeda's own Alan Jose John and spoken at length about a variety of topics. You can check out what she had to say in the video above. However, while she had a lot to say during her India visit, she did not have much to say with regard to whom she'll be facing at WrestleMania on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

And while rumors about her clashing with Rhea Ripley are doing the rounds, I wonder if it's all a ruse and we could have her show up to take Bayley out for the count. This does seem unlikely because both women are heels, but who would have thought that Charlotte Flair would win the Royal Rumble, to begin with?

1 / 5 NEXT