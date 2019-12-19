WWE SmackDown after TLC: 5 Surprises that could happen- Massive return, Big heel turn

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 23:14 IST SHARE

This could be a smashing week of absolute action-packed madness

WWE TLC was a great show or not, depending on your perspective. What we know for sure is that it was a show with far-reaching consequences, which will be felt in the WWE locker room, for a really long time.

We already saw the impact of WWE TLC on RAW, but SmackDown is a whole new story and one wonders what is next for the men and women on the blue brand. With that said, I would like to present 5 surprises that could potentially take SmackDown by storm this week.

Be sure to voice your opinion in the comments section below, reader. And thank you, so very much, for reading my work and the work of my colleagues here at Sportskeeda, allowing us to earn a living from doing what we love.

We will all continue to bring you the best sports entertainment coverage in the year 2020.

#5 Sheamus makes his big return

We've been seeing vignettes about Sheamus' return for weeks now but he hasn't shown up on the blue brand just about yet. But all of that could change this week if he were to come and attack Roman Reigns out of the blue. One hopes that Roman Reigns is done with King Corbin at last and that their feud has finally come to a conclusion.

Sheamus has always been at the top of the card, although in recent years, he had slipped a rung or two to become a Tag Team Superstar. But even as a Tag Team performer, Sheamus has always been a top star, almost always in the title picture. The best way to re-establish him as a force to be reckoned with is to have him feud with a top star, and there's nobody bigger and 'dogger' than The Big Dog!

1 / 5 NEXT