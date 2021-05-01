WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Real reason for no title change, Big mistake with 4 current Champions

There was a grandiose feeling about this week's WWE SmackDown episode. There were two title matches, and because Roman Reigns does not always defend his Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown, fans knew that this was the show to watch.

Did the show deliver? Yes, this week's episode was certainly a breeze to sit through and it was over in no time at all. It did not drag on past the sweet spot, as RAW manages to do every single week.

However, a few nagging issues about WWE SmackDown need to be highlighted in this article. These are not issues restricted to this brand alone but major grievances with the current product.

What did you guys think of the show? Did it live up to all the hype?

#1 Best: 4 WWE SmackDown Superstars to vie for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship

The main reason why there was no change in the Intercontinental Championship picture on WWE SmackDown is very simple. Vince McMahon and his creative team are clearly headed in a fatal four-way direction with Apollo Crews, Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

It's also great to see that just because they're all heels, the bad guys in this feud are not aligned in philosophy. Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews are not friends, and neither are the good guys necessarily- Big E and Kevin Owens.

As for Commander Azeez, even though he's been given the Omos treatment, where we're going to wait a while before he steps into the ring, his very presence is impressive.

A man is known by the company he keeps and WWE SmackDown star Apollo Crews just feels like a significantly bigger star with Azeez by his side. Who do you think Crews will drop the Intercontinental Championship to?

