WWE SmackDown (April 22, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Steel Cage Match set for next week, new challengers for Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE SmackDown broadcast from Albany, NY this week for the latest installment of the Friday night show. Not only was there a live episode, but next week's edition was also taped in front of a lively crowd.

There was much anticipation heading into the episode, as it was announced that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be in the house, as well as former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode.

#5 Xia Li returns to WWE programming

#SmackDown @XiaWWE

Chinese-born Superstar Xia Li joined the SmackDown roster as "The Protector" who wanted to make sure things were done right, whilst battling the evil that plagues the roster.

After a number of weeks of absence, the former NXT star has now returned and appeared in a backstage segment, ultimately turning heel. Li said going forward, she will only be looking out for herself.

#4 Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will attempt to beat the clock

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will try to beat the clock next week

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and challenger Ronda Rousey had a contract signing this week to confirm their I Quit Match set for WrestleMania Backlash.

Both ladies signed, with The Baddest Woman on the Planet locking Drew Gulak in an armbar whilst signing her signature. It was later revealed that both ladies would compete in an I Quit Beat The Clock challenge next week.

#3 Natalya & Shayna Baszler issue challenge for Sasha Banks & Naomi

It's fair to say that the depth of the women's tag team division in WWE isn't very deep, so the challengers for Sasha Banks & Naomi are somewhat limited.

This week, however, new opponents emerged in the form of Shayna Baszler and Natalya, who made their intentions clear that they want a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

#2 Ricochet to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line

Ricochet will defend his Intercontinental Championship next week

After months of not seeing the Intercontinental Championship being defended under the reign of Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet will once again defend the title next week.

The One and Only will square off against an all-mighty challenge in the form of Shanky, an associate of Jinder Mahal. Ricochet conquered The Maharaja a couple of weeks ago, and now it's his turn to try and topple the seven-foot tall giant.

#1 Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn scheduled for a Steel Cage Match next week on SmackDown

Sami Zayn faced Drew McIntyre in the Lumberjack Match this week

Sami Zayn always has a plan and a trick up his sleeve. Last week in action against Drew McIntyre, he ran away from the bout through the audience. Even with superstars surrounding the ring as lumberjacks this week, The Master Strategist found a way out.

There will be nowhere to run and hide in next week's show, as Sami Zayn will go-one-on-one with The Scottish Warrior inside of a steel cage.

Let us know your thoughts on the current state of SmackDown in the comments section below!

