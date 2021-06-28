WWE SmackDown: Best men’s matches so far in 2021

WWE SmackDown has quickly become one of the most critically acclaimed shows that WWE hosts on a weekly basis. The Blue brand over the last year has redeemed itself and has gone back to the quality of its run in 2016 after the WWE Draft.

Following Roman Reigns’ return and a WWE Draft to shake things up, SmackDown changed completely and for a while now the storylines have been quite interesting.

Now, the Blue brand regularly hosts amazing matches on a weekly basis. However, some matches, in particular, have been better than anyone expected they would be this year. Be it Roman Reigns, Big E, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, or Apollo Crews, everyone has put on amazing shows.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the best men’s matches on SmackDown so far in 2021.

#5 WWE SmackDown (April 23): Apollo Crews vs Kevin Owens

Apollo Crews found a new lease in his career on WWE SmackDown in 2021. Being paired with Commander Azeez helped him a lot to get in a better place in his WWE career. Azeez helped Crews to win the Intercontinental title from Big E and then retain it when he was challenged.

But when Kevin Owens faced him, things looked tough for Crews. Soon after WrestleMania, Owens challenged Crews and with Sami Zayn at ringside, looked to win the title. Unfortunately, Azeez and Zayn’s presence at ringside was enough to cause a distraction for Owens, as he was rolled up by Crews.

He lost after an incredible match but took his revenge by taking out Crews with a Stunner. He would eat a Nigerian Nail himself, but the match was one of the best in recent memory on SmackDown.

The improvement in Apollo Crews as a character since Commander Azeez was added to his side was showcased perfectly in the match as well.

