WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Sonya Deville to possibly be replaced by an unexpected name? 

WWE SmackDown was a fun show, and it was pretty newsworthy too. It was not one of those landmark episodes in history that changed the course of pro wrestling.

That said, there was a lot more good than bad, which is always a good thing. When you have two Hall of Famers show up during the night, things generally veer (not that Veer) towards the positive end of the spectrum.

What were the aspects of the show that were good and what were the aspects that fell flat at once? Do let us know in the comments. Did you think this week's WWE SmackDown was a home run or a hit & miss?

Also, how would you compare this week's show to RAW? Do you think there's way too much Seth Rollins in your weekly dose of WWE content?

#3 Best/Worst: The unforbidden door between WWE SmackDown and RAW has been opened

It's one thing for a star from IMPACT Wrestling to show up on WWE programming for a battle between two competing promotions. The idea of a RAW star showing up on SmackDown so soon after Survivor Series is utterly ridiculous. It dilutes the draft and the brand split.

That said, one has to admit that it was cool to see Kofi Kingston and Big E reunited again. Also, Rollins and Kevin Owens are always entertaining, even though they are heels.

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns is probably the hottest feud in the company heading into the Royal Rumble match, so the 'unforbidden' door opening wasn't the worst thing in the world.

What do you guys think the verdict should be? Should RAW stars only wrestle on the red brand and so forth? Or does the back and forth between brands make sense?

