WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Paul Heyman gets a phone call, Possible romantic storyline, Big issue with the women's division 

#3 Best/Worst: WWE SmackDown is graced by Mr. Logan Paul

The idea of getting a celebrity to get more eyes on the product is never really a bad idea. Somehow what happened with Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Happy Corbin on this week's show, however, wasn't all that exciting.

Obviously, it's a step in the right direction! Paul was booed out of the building as a babyface so now he's a heel, allied with Corbin. Owens has the verbal chops to carry just about any segment, and Corbin has embraced this new 'rich man' gimmick (that interaction with the interviewer where he thought she was the valet was a lot of fun).

But did it all come together perfectly? Maybe not.

This segment only makes it to the best/worst section because we have no idea how it will all play out on WWE SmackDown yet over the weeks that follow.

Let's cross our fingers and hope that Logan Paul embraces sports entertainment in such a manner that it is entertaining for fans!

