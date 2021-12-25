WWE SmackDown - Best & Worst - Reason why Sami Zayn won the gauntlet match, Massive swerve planned for the Day 1 pay-per-view?

The WWE SmackDown Christmas special was a little more entertaining than we as fans expected it to be. The 'good' advertised for the show was actually quite good and the silly was offset by some good wrestling.

Of course, any review is just one person's opinion so you're welcome to voice your own in the comments. Do you agree with our assessment or did you think this episode of the blue bran was a trainwreck?

So, in a nutshell, here is the best and worst of this special taped WWE SmackDown episode.

Also, good men and women of the internet, here's wishing you a merry Christmas and a very happy New Year.

#3 Best/Worst: Was Sami Zayn's big WWE SmackDown win a step back?

Hey, on the surface of it, Sami Zayn had a chance to shine on WWE SmackDown with an impressive showing. And yet, there was just something amiss about the whole affair. Isn't competing for the Intercontinental Championship a step back from whatever Zayn was doing on the Friday night show until this point?

Just think about it. Going into the match, Zayn was in segments with the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, arguably the two biggest stars not just on WWE SmackDown but in the sports entertainment industry. With all due respect to Shinsuke Nakamura, they are both in a different league as compared to the Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn only won the gauntlet match this week because in a sense, it was WWE telling him that he had reached his ceiling and there was no room for him in the top spot. One has to wonder if he could potentially shift to RAW from WWE SmackDown someday and mix it up with the top talent there in the world title picture.

