WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Bray Wyatt confirms future opponent, Shots fired at AEW, Big mistake with Alexa Bliss?

WWE SmackDown has constantly been hitting it out of the park with the quality of their shows, which have been truly impeccable. There is, often, very little to complain about at the end of a WWE SmackDown broadcast, and one cannot say the same thing about RAW, unfortunately.

Well, yes, this was another solid episode of WWE SmackDown, all said and done, and at least the 'blue' side of things is building wonderfully to Clash of Champions 2020. So, what did Vince McMahon (the real guy, not the Firefly Fun House puppet do right on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown and what did he do wrong?

Be sure to leave your thoughts and views in the comments section below, ladies, and gentlemen, and let us know whether you enjoyed this week's episode of WWE SmackDown or you felt like it did not click for you.

#1 Best: Bray Wyatt confirms future Universal Championship feud on WWE SmackDown

The fact that the top prize on WWE SmackDown- The WWE Universal Championship was mentioned so often during the whole Firefly Funhouse segment is a clear indication that Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend is the big feud that is planned for somewhere down the line. Let's face it...even though the whole Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns feud on WWE SmackDown has been entertaining, there is nobody in the whole wide world that thinks that Jey Uso will be dethroning his cousin to become the next WWE Universal Champion at Clash of Champions.

And one wonders if it will be Alexa Bliss in The Fiend's corner when the two powerhouses go into battle for the WWE Universal Championship, considering that Roman Reigns will have Paul Heyman in his corner to tilt the balance in his favor.