WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- WrestleMania main-eventer to possibly retire, Big mistake with current Champion?

Honestly, WWE SmackDown was an okay show, and this is not going to change for a while. The following weeks will see WWE recycling feuds from WrestleMania, and things are never nearly as sweet the second time around.

This is not to say that WWE SmackDown was an uneventful show because a lot did happen on it. But there's no sense of motion as there is after WrestleMania when new feuds begin and new performers arrive on the chessboard.

What did you think of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, ladies and gentlemen? How much would you rate it on a scale of 1-10?

#1 Best: Will WWE SmackDown next week be Daniel Bryan's last appearance?

The fact that we have two of the best in the world in Cesaro and Daniel Bryan teaming up on WWE SmackDown is a very good sign indeed. The opening match was long, but because of the participants involved, it did not feel like a drag.

Seth Rollins' retreat from the contest sets up a possible Roman Reigns feud with his former Shield-mate, but one has to wonder how that will be achieved in a heel vs. heel context. Perhaps the stage is being set for Jey Uso to turn babyface at some point.

The proclamation from Roman Reigns in the closing segment of WWE SmackDown where Daniel Bryan leaving the company was teased, may indicate that next week may be his very last match.

Daniel Bryan has been very vocal about not feeling it anymore and even spoke about an odd detachment during the WrestleMania main event.

Or maybe he was trolling us all, and when he does lose the match on WWE SmackDown next week (oh, rest assured he will), Daniel Bryan could just embark on an NXT stint.

