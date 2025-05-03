WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - Huge problem with Randy Orton? Faction to break up?

The latest episode of SmackDown went on in the aftermath of several releases. While former champions like Shayna Baszler, Gigi Dolin, Dakota Kai, and Braun Strowman were all let go, other stars competed in their first big matches.

Aleister Black dispatched The Miz in a match that could have been over sooner than it was. Zelina Vega also picked up a big win over Piper Niven after winning the Women's United States Title from Chelsea Green on last week's show.

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Alexa Bliss were not used on SmackDown tonight, with Backlash just one week away.

The latest offering wasn't as exciting as last week's episode, but following a WrestleMania show is hard to do. Here's the best and worst of SmackDown for May 2, 2025.

#2. Best - Fraxiom is on a roll

Fraxiom took on Pretty Deadly in the team's second match on SmackDown. While Pretty Deadly isn't known for high-flying offense, the English duo was able to adapt to the breakneck pace set by the newcomers.

The teams traded several tandem moves, with Axiom and Nathan Frazer winning with their patented Spanish Fly/450 Splash combo. Pretty Deadly is an underrated duo and could soon be heading for a full-blown face turn.

The crowd was invested and were impressed by what they saw. The contest elevated both teams after last week's amazing TLC main event between the Street Profits, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns.

#2. Best/Worst - The parts of the United States Title picture

LA Knight kicked off SmackDown, addressing how a chaotic situation last week cost him a chance to earn a rematch with Jacob Fatu for the US Championship.

He correctly brought up how Solo Sikoa and Damian Priest's interference cost both him and Drew McIntyre on last week's show. Priest didn't have a strong response since The Megastar was right - other factors did cost him his chance.

The two then squared off in a hard-hitting match to open the in-ring action tonight. The problem, however, was that officials booked yet another disqualification finish when Sikoa, and later Fatu, interrupted.

Nick Aldis booked Fatu, McIntrye, Priest, and Knight in a Fatal 4-Way for Backlash later in the night. Aldis also passively accused Sikoa of trying to stack the deck against his supposed friend.

#1. Best - A big change for one of SmackDown's last remaining factions?

One thing has been certain with the last few additions to SmackDown - they've excited fans who may not have been completely familiar with them.

Santos Escobar has been on SmackDown for a couple of years, whereas Rey Fenix has been with WWE for about a month.

The two chopped each other like they were vying for Gunther's attention. Both men traded Lucha Libre offense until Fenix won with a Meteora off the top. Backstage, Escobar was mad at Los Garza for not backing him up during the match.

Andrade approached the trio and claimed Escobar didn't respect the legacy or honor of Lucha Libre. Escobar stormed off, pulling Angel with him. Berto, however, seemed like he was listening to El Idolo. Legado Del Fantasma may be breaking up soon.

#1. Worst - Randy Orton's version of history

Randy Orton's SmackDown promo started slowly and calmly but ended loudly. His main points included how he's known the "real" John Cena for years, and that he's always been entitled.

The Viper was notorious for getting a pass in the early stages of his career because of his backstage connections. Orton also said Cena sold his soul but must have forgotten that he did so to join both Evolution and the Authority factions.

It was the epitome of the pot calling the kettle black since he's guilty of doing everything he accused Cena of.

He's just the good guy now in the context of their feud. Orton also said his longtime rival was the last legend he'd have to put down. Does he not consider himself a WWE Legend?

#1. Best/Worst - Women's main event

Nia Jax's predictable promo wanting another title shot turned into a tag team match. Jax teamed with Naomi against Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill.

It was good to tease multiple challengers for Tiffany Stratton after a successful WrestleMania showing. However, Jade and Nia are facing off next week for a shot at Stratton, and Cargill pinned Jax to win the tag team contest.

The finish either means Jax is winning next week or she gets pinned for the second week in a row. Cargill also disrespected Stratton after the champ raised her arm after their team won.

She put the title around her shoulder and wouldn't give it back to Stratton. Her actions seem more like those of an arrogant heel rather than a valiant hero. Faces have done the same before, but it just felt different due to how Stratton held her arm up after the win.

