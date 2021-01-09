WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major face turn, Big mistake with the women's division?

Even though WWE SmackDown has been the better of the two shows over the last few months, by a fair margin, one has to believe that this episode was even better than the usual fare that the company treats us to.

There were hardly any weak moments across WWE SmackDown and yes, while RAW had its fair share of legends, its two-hour contemporary put on a better show without the help of anyone but members of the active roster.

There was hardly a 'Worst' in this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. It's a show that revolves around an indestructible bad guy, but so have great franchises such as The Boys (Homelander) and The Avengers (Thanos).

Whoever eventually dethrones Roman Reigns, in his current avatar, will get the biggest rub ever.

#1 Best: Major face turn for WWE SmackDown Superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura

Let's look at everything that was achieved on WWE SmackDown with Roman Reigns as the primary antagonist on this week's episode. Not only was a match between him and Adam Pearce, who comes into the contest as the clear underdog set up on this week's show; but another feud was also set up for the future.

Shinsuke Nakamura had an iron-man performance during the Gauntlet match in the main event. But what's more important is that he turned babyface during the course of the contest, and can potentially go up against Roman Reigns at a later date, when the time is right.

Fans of WWE SmackDown have wanted this version of Shinsuke Nakamura to emerge for the longest time. As good as his tag team with Cesaro was, one has to believe that this is the best way forward for the talented WWE SmackDown Superstar.

Could he be the man to eventually dethrone Reigns?