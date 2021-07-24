WWE SmackDown - Best and worst - Major face turn, Roman Reigns makes a non-PG comment, Superstar relegated to jobber status?

WWE SmackDown benefited greatly from having a live crowd in attendance. The fact that the show started with John Cena added greatly to the proceedings.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns feels like a big-ticket feud, and so does Edge vs. Seth Rollins. There is almost a 'road to WrestleMania' feel to WWE SmackDown, which is amplified by the fact that crowds are red hot.

That said, not much happened on the show this week until the very end, did it? How much would you rate WWE SmackDown on a scale of 1-10 and do you think it was a worthy Money in the Bank fallout episode?

Feel free to share your thoughts, opinions, and insights in the comments section. Do you think the idea of conducting shows from two venues is a good idea?

#3 Best: WWE SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin is clearly a babyface now

WWE SmackDown got Baron Corbin's booking all wrong on last week's show. If the plan was to turn him babyface, why did he then face off against Kevin Owens, one of the most popular babyfaces in the entire brand? That said, what happened on this week's show was perfect.

Kevin is so sweet to give baron corbin money you are so sweet Kevin — Kelly Parker (@Kochickrules) July 24, 2021

Owens played the Good Samaritan on this week's show, offering his earnings to help out Corbin. But Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode would crash the party and set up what looks like a tag team feud? Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens would make a really entertaining tag team, and they could have a great feud with The Usos.

The big question for the WWE SmackDown creative staff is whether the audience will accept Baron Corbin as a heel or not. The crowd does seem invested in the story and it's so different from Corbin's earlier character that it, at least, feels fresh!

