WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major push for an underrated superstar, The biggest issue with Sasha Banks vs. Carmella revealed

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a very loaded affair and despite a few questionable decisions, the two hours did fly by very quickly. The faster pace of WWE SmackDown is a lot easier to invest in, than RAW, and this week's episode was a lot of fun.

While the episode was far from perfect, and even though Survivor Series doesn't seem like a very exciting affair, from the way that things are stacked, WWE SmackDown continues to remain two fun hours of sports entertainment. Of course, if you felt differently about this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, be sure to leave a comment and let us know what your views were.

What do you think WWE SmackDown did right this week, and what could those in the creative team have done differently?

#1 Best: Ruby Riott regains her momentum on WWE SmackDown, and yes, Billie Kay shows her personality as well

Ruby Riott has always been one of the more talented Superstars in the entire roster, and on WWE SmackDown this week, we were reminded of just how good she can be. Kudos to Natalya and Zelina Vega as well, for making her look like a million dollars on WWE SmackDown, as Riott went on to Survivor Series 2020.

Ruby Riott earned the second spot on Team #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 7, 2020

With Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott on the WWE SmackDown Survivor Series team, it does seem like they will be a more exciting squad than the RAW team, where only Lana had to qualify for her position. Yes, it is weird that Natalya got another chance to qualify for Survivor Series when she lost last week's match, but hey, WWE has made far bigger booking mistakes over the years.

Even Billie Kay showed excellent comic timing on WWE SmackDown and it would be cool to see her on the WWE SmackDown Survivor Series squad as well.