WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Possible new ally for Roman Reigns, Big issue with Adam Pearce's booking, Similarities with AEW segment?

WWE SmackDown was a good show, a solid show, an interesting show, an engrossing show, but we've definitely seen far better episodes of the blue brand over the past few weeks.

There was definitely a sense of effort during the show, where each character's strengths shone in every single storyline. There are interesting plot points afoot on WWE SmackDown at the moment, and it should all come together in a big way at the Royal Rumble.

So, with that prelude, let's dive straight into WWE SmackDown to examine what worked and what did not, from this week's show. Did you think that it was better than RAW this week, despite Triple H's appearance, like we did?

#1 Best: Is Apollo Crews now a Roman Reigns guy on WWE SmackDown?

One of the issues that's constantly brought up by the announcers on WWE SmackDown is how Apollo Crews lacks a killer instinct. A parallel can be drawn between his on-screen character and his actual persona because Crews is a personable and likeable guy who's always smiling.

Apollo Crews showed us the first hint that he's turning heel last week on WWE SmackDown when he got into Big E's face and slapped him. This week, he was seen in the backstage area getting advice from Roman Reigns, which is an alliance that can really benefit his career.

But the biggest indicator that Apollo Crews has gone heel comes from the fact that he cheated to win his match, pulling on Sami Zayn's tights. This could be exactly what the young man needed.

Is he all set to be WWE SmackDown's next breakout star in the days and weeks to follow?