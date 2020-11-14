With WWE Survivor Series 2020 around the corner, this week's episode of SmackDown did not disappoint. A stacked show saw a RAW Superstar show up and compete in the main event against Jey Uso. We also saw the final chapter of the feud between Seth Rollins and the Mysterio family which saw a surprising twist at the end.

Tonight's SmackDown also saw the debut of an NXT Superstar. Chelsea Green made her SmackDown debut in a Fatal-4-Way match for a spot on the SmackDown women's team at Survivor Series.

Otis was also in action this week on SmackDown. After a disappointing couple of months where a lot has gone wrong for Otis, did the former MITB winner manage to turn the tide when he faced Dolph Ziggler in a singles match?

With Riju Dasgupta unavailble this week, the responsibilty of Best and Worst fell to me. Check it out.

#3 Best - Otis beat Dolph Ziggler clean on SmackDown

The feud between Otis and Dolph Ziggler goes back months to when Ziggler tried to take Mandy Rose away from Otis. Otis has not had much luck recently, with Mandy Rose getting drafted to RAW and then his best friend Tucker also heading to the red brand. Tucky ended up turning on his Heavy Machinery teammate at Hell In A Cell, costing Otis his Money In The Bank contract.

This week's episode of SmackDown saw Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode making fun of Otis backstage. This led to the two of them facing off inside the squared circle. The match saw an impressive performance from Otis as he beat Dolph Ziggler clean, despite Robert Roode trying his best to interfere from ringside. Otis needed a big win to bounce back from what happened at Hell In A Cell and WWE are doing a great job to bring him back from his MITB contract loss.