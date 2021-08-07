WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - Reason why Finn Balor has been inserted into Roman Reigns vs John Cena; mistake with a promising star?

Honestly, it was difficult to focus on WWE SmackDown this week with all of the other news that broke. It did not help that John Cena was nowhere to be seen and nothing really happened on the show that was groundbreaking.

The two-hour format of WWE SmackDown helped in this regard because even though a large portion of the audience tuned out to focus on what was happening behind the scenes, the show did not drag. It was a fun and palatable show, if not really earth-shattering.

If you guys have a different viewpoint about WWE SmackDown, please let us know in the comments section below. If you have any thoughts on the NXT releases, sound off too.

In case you have no clue about what we mean, this is the list of released WWE stars. We wish each and every one of them all the best for the future.

#3 Best/Worst: A pretty major SummerSlam match got confirmed during WWE SmackDown this week

The little back-and-forth on WWE SmackDown between Edge and Seth Rollins was absolutely incredible. The two men traded strong words, and honestly, there's literally no better actor in the entire business.

The way that Edge expressed that Rollins got under his skin when his children were mentioned was genius. It made us want to see the upcoming match. The problem was...that was the major takeaway from the entire segment.

So, yes, their match was officially confirmed for SummerSlam, but this is something that those who read sites like Sportskeeda Wrestling have known for a while.

Even those that don't, who are not in the know, could probably tell this would be the way that WWE could go after the two men went to war at Money in the Bank following Reigns vs Edge!

