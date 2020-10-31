WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Upset of the year, Corey Graves asks a weird question 

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was okay, but because of the high standards set by the show in weeks past, it was also the weakest show in quite a while. Much like RAW this week, WWE SmackDown has set the stage for Survivor Series, and things should definitely pick up from next week onwards.

With that said, we present the 'Best and Worst' of WWE SmackDown this week, for your reading pleasure. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you thought of this week's WWE SmackDown and how you'd rate it on a scale of 1-10.

As always, here's your best and worst of WWE SmackDown following Hell in a Cell 2020.

#1 Best: A major change in character for Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

The main takeaway from WWE SmackDown, if you discount the kiss (we'll touch upon that later) was that Jey Uso has turned heel and he is now going to be a part of Roman Reigns' faction. It's heartening to see that WWE is going all the way with Jey Uso, by giving him the biggest win of his career with a massive victory over Daniel Bryan this week.

Jey Uso officially joined Roman Reigns but this new alliance is coming at Daniel Bryan's expense #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 31, 2020

Is this the first step towards creating a Samoan Dynasty stable on WWE SmackDown, possibly with Jimmy Uso joining the fray in the weeks that follow? It would certainly seem so and if that is the case, then the groundwork has been laid for a few compelling episodes to follow.

And how can one not sing praises for Daniel Bryan, a man who is ready to always take the pin for the betterment of the business?

Nobody went into this WWE SmackDown match thinking Daniel Bryan was losing, but they were stunned when he did.