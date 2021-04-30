WWE SmackDown Preview: Daniel Bryan’s last match, surprise reunion between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins? (April 30th, 2021)

We are all set for an exciting edition of WWE SmackDown that could potentially be one of the biggest episodes in the Blue brand’s history. So far, two title matches have been confirmed for the show this week. WWE Universe expects to see promising developments in the ongoing feuds as we inch closer to WrestleMania Backlash. All eyes are on SmackDown, especially after an underwhelming episode of WWE RAW earlier this week.

In this article, we will look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Trained, abused and calloused.

These are the hands that were built to end Daniel Bryan’s career. #WitnessHisEnd#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nZgvJL06ca — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 29, 2021

#1 Daniel Bryan set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown

This match could decide Daniel Bryan's future in WWE

The stage is set for a high-profile main event on WWE SmackDown tonight. Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Daniel Bryan in a high-stakes match. Bryan will have to leave WWE SmackDown if loses this bout. Hence, this could be Bryan’s final match on the Blue brand, and he could go off the WWE television for a while.

This match was booked last week on WWE SmackDown when Daniel Bryan rattled Roman Reigns for not answering Cesaro’s challenge. Bryan referred to the Universal Champion as a "coward" and questioned his credibility as the title-holder. An irked Reigns then responded by saying that he would face Bryan first. Later on, Reigns added the stipulation that Bryan will "go away from WWE Smackdown for good."

Both superstars have been involved in an intense title feud for months. Their last match was at WrestleMania 37 when Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Bryan and Edge in a triple-threat match. Following that, it was expected that Cesaro would be the next WWE SmackDown Superstar who will challenge Reigns.

However, The Tribal Chief was disrespectful towards Cesaro and claimed that The Swiss Cyborg had done nothing to deserve a title shot. This forced Bryan to intervene on WWE SmackDown, and Reigns targeted him with a clever stipulation. Now, Bryan has a huge match ahead of him before Cesaro eventually gets his title shot at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bryan has openly stated that he wants to move to a part-time role in WWE, and his contract is also nearing its end. This could be how they decide to write him off WWE SmackDown and give Roman Reigns a huge push in the process. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief can cleanly retain his title or if he will rely on Jey Uso’s help once again.

