WWE SmackDown before Extreme Rules- Best and Worst: Hints of a Sasha & Bayley split, Top star used as enhancement talent

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown was okay at best. Considering that it was the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before Extreme Rules, I have to say that it was a pretty weak effort, and such has been the case for a long time now.

It would be unfair to say that there was nothing good on the show, but I'll be honest...I had a tough time finding two 'bests' for this week's episode of SmackDown. And when this is the case right before a WWE pay-per-view, I wonder if the company has become a little complacent hoping that they have a captive audience on the WWE Network.

WWE SmackDown has been the better of the two shows since the pandemic began but this week's episode wasn't good at all, honestly.

#1 Best: Sasha Banks grabs a hold of the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the best things going on WWE SmackDown at the moment and second place isn't even close, to be quite honest with you. But, we all know that the ultimate dream match is one between Sasha Banks and Bayley, and the two dropped several hints of that in a very subtle manner on this week's episode of SmackDown.

sasha grabbing bayley's title and bayley snatching it off her arm,, hmm. — ً (@giddingsdavis) July 18, 2020

Also, here's a shoutout to my colleague Alan Jose John, who pointed out that when the whole scuffle between Bayley and Nikki Cross happened in the backstage area and Alexa Bliss arrived with Sasha Banks to break the whole thing up, the latter held the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship tight.

If this isn't a clear indication that we are in for a fight between these two talented young women, I don't know what is, honestly.

I am torn as to whether I like Sasha Banks and Bayley together or want them to face each other.