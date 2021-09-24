WWE SmackDown before Extreme Rules Preview: Unexpected attack on Roman Reigns, major change in upcoming title match (24th September 2021)

We are all set for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2021. There’s an action-packed show lined up for fans that could feature a significant title change. Additionally, the Blue brand will also witness the beginning of a new talk show. Between Naomi’s altercations with Sonya Deville and Paul Heyman receiving phone calls from Brock Lesnar, a lot can happen on the show.

Here, we look at some of the biggest things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Top superstars visit Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to put his title on the line against ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Last week, Balor teamed up with Big E to defeat The Usos. Reigns then went to RAW and defeated the WWE Champion twice in two different matches.

Considering that the company wants to keep a certain mysticism around The Demon’s character, could we see The New Day travel to WWE SmackDown and attack The Tribal Chief?

The creative team can pull off another jaw-dropping surprise if they get Seth Rollins involved in Roman Reigns’ segment. It would be ideal to have Reigns come face to face with Balor, possibly for another contract signing. It would officially confirm that the “Extreme Rules” stipulation would govern their upcoming title match.

Hopefully, we will see Finn Balor stay true to his “Prince” gimmick if he is booked to appear on WWE SmackDown this week.

Balor will have to look out for The Usos, but he might find backup in The Street Profits. Last week, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford challenged and nearly defeated The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The title would have changed hands if not for Reigns’ timely interference. Thus, they won’t waste an opportunity to settle the score with The Bloodline.

#5 New stipulation added to WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match

As surprising as it may sound, just one Extreme Rules match is scheduled for the upcoming pay-per-view. The creative team might plan to add the stipulation as mentioned earlier to another title match on the card. Thus, we might see a last-minute addition to the SmackDown Women's Championship match scheduled for the event.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair faced each other in a match during the recently concluded UK Tour, and they stole the show. It is evident that both superstars can deliver a memorable in-ring bout. Lynch has gained a lot of heat, and a brutal booking will keep the crowd invested in their title match.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship feud has lacked intensity, and it will be interesting to see how the creative team goes about any changes after the contract has already been signed.

