WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: 2-time champion stuns Roman Reigns, blatant disrespect towards Kevin Owens (24th September 2021)

WWE SmackDown had an entertaining show planned for fans this week that only had a couple of drawbacks. The subtleties in the story-telling accounted for an interesting episode. With Bianca Belair sending a solid message to Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn advising Dominik to stop relying on his father, we saw a lot unfold on the show.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE SmackDown's go-home show before Extreme Rules. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Montez Ford shines in the main event against Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown trusted Montez Ford with the main event spot this week, and the Street Profits member put in a great shift at work. It all started during a backstage segment in which Ford was being interviewed about his upcoming title match against The Usos at Extreme Rules. He made fun of Roman Reigns and The Usos and labeled the tag team champions as "Bloodline's B****."

This didn't sit well with the Tribal Chief, who demanded a match against Ford, giving us an unexpected main event. Roman Reigns has had a great week so far. He delivered an impressive performance at RAW on Monday, which allowed him to pick up two wins on the show. Reigns was once again entertaining in his match on WWE SmackDown, but the night belonged to his opponent.

Ford pushed the Universal Champion to his limits throughout their in-ring bout. He was intense in his story-telling and smart with his maneuvers – something we don't usually see in Reigns' opponents. But the Street Profits member was innovative during his match on WWE SmackDown and genuinely looked tough against Reigns despite the evident difference in their size.

One particular spot in the match saw Montez Ford trying to climb to the top of the announcement desk in an attempt to attack Reigns from behind. Unfortunately, the table was dismantled as soon as Ford stepped on it. He didn't let that affect the flow and chose to execute his maneuver from the top of the steel steps. It was impressive to see how he made the call in the blink of an eye which speaks volumes about his wrestling prowess.

Despite losing, Montez Ford's performance this week undoubtedly elevated his credibility in viewers' eyes and, hopefully, the WWE SmackDown higher-ups backstage. Following the match, Roman Reigns and The Usos laid out a brutal attack on Ford to make a statement, but they were stopped in the tracks by "Demon" Finn Balor, who made a surprise appearance in the show's closing moments.

He launched a convincing attack on Bloodline and got the better of the champions, adding hype to his upcoming title match in the process. Unfortunately, Balor getting the upper hand on WWE SmackDown's final show before Extreme Rules could also mean he is not winning on Sunday.

