WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Big blunder with Kevin Owens, Finn Balor on road to redemption? (9th October 2021)

WWE SmackDown uncharacteristically delivered an average show this week. While the good parts of the show were impressive, the bad parts were equally underwhelming. Additionally, we saw significant developments in the biggest feuds ahead of the Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits on the Blue brand. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 Flop on WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens gets beaten up by Baron Corbin again

SmackDown is arguably delivering the best pro wrestling show week in and week out, but the writers have genuinely lost the plot with Kevin Owens. Once again, he was involved in an underwhelming segment that saw him getting beaten up by Happy Corbin and his associate, Madcap Moss.

It looks like he is either being punished for his tweet about the Mount Rushmore coordinates, or everyone backstage knows that he will move on to AEW once his contract ends in January. Hence, they have decided to make him look as ridiculous as possible.

But this is where WWE is making a mistake. One might 'justify' Owens' current booking on the show using a business angle, i.e., the company trying to take away the credibility from a celebrated star before he potentially goes to work for a rival promotion.

But that plan will backfire as it ultimately exposes the pettiness and insecurity associated with his exit. Moreover, it will give people a solid reason to tune in on the other show where a wrestler of his caliber is treated well.

Maybe he will find redemption on RAW after Crown Jewel, but time is running out and Vince McMahon's promotion won't have a lot of opportunities to make up for what is being done to Kevin Owens. What's the guarantee that it won't cast a shadow of a doubt, or worse, annihilate the trust of other talents who want to make a future in WWE?

Certainly, a former Universal Champion's example would be too big to ignore.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Finn Balor and Cesaro deliver impressive performances

The last match on this week's SmackDown saw Finn Balor and Cesaro face each other in an awe-inspiring encounter to determine the next semi-finalist in the King of the Ring tournament. Both superstars looked equally intense and played to their respective strengths. There was not a single dull moment in their match as their attacks and counters were amazingly synced.

The crowd was fully invested in the match and encouraged both superstars. Eventually, Balor picked up an impressive victory and advanced to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament. Against any other opponent, Cesaro would have arguably been the favorite to win the match.

However, Balor's victory made more sense at the moment, especially considering The Demon's blasphemous booking at Extreme Rules. He will now face Sami Zayn in the semi-finals next week and has a good chance of becoming a finalist for a match at Crown Jewel.

That said, Cesaro's performance shouldn't be overlooked either, and it would be great to see him being pushed into the Intercontinental Championship picture.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das