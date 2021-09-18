WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Big E and Finn Balor stun Roman Reigns and The Usos, Big mistake with Kevin Owens (17th September, 2021)

WWE SmackDown was uncomfortably average this week. The show started off brilliantly, but the Blue brand failed to maintain the rhythm throughout its duration. There were several little moments that ended up compromising with its overall flow. That said, there were plenty of positives as well.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from this week's WWE SmackDown. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Big E and Finn Balor team up to steal the show

This week’s WWE SmackDown kicked off an excellent note that saw a top babyface and popular anti-hero team up and stand up to the biggest villain on the Blue brand.

It all started when Roman Reigns and The Usos walked out alongside Paul Heyman to celebrate their dominance. Shortly after Heyman talked about the beasts (Brock Lesnar) and demons (Finn Balor) lined up to face the Tribal Chief, Big E’s music hit the arena.

The newly crowned WWE Champion returned on SmackDown and stood across from Reigns, teasing their potential match at Survivor Series. Soon, Balor walked out and joined the champions inside the ring. Following that, a match was booked between The Usos and the team of Big E and Finn Balor to kick off the show.

It was an excellent match between four talented superstars who left no stone unturned in delivering an engaging in-ring encounter. All of them looked equally good in a fairly balanced meeting. Balor and Big E had the entire arena rallying behind them as they defeated the reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The match's closing moments saw the New Day member and Balor hit their respective finishers simultaneously inside the ring. The Prince used Coup de Grace to keep Jey Uso out of the equation, while Big E used Big Ending on Jimmy Uso to seal their victory. There was also a small detail that many may have missed during the match.

Although Balor delivered his finisher at the same as Big E, he immediately rolled out of the ring to allow the WWE Champion to enjoy the spotlight while The Prince was seen cheering for him at ringside.

Both superstars eventually celebrated together as Big E invited him back inside the ring. The two deserved to pick up a good win to gain momentum, and they made the most of their opportunity. The crowd’s reaction was a testimony to their popularity on WWE SmackDown.

Later in the show, Paul Heyman met his arch-nemesis, Kayla Braxton, in a hilarious segment following which the WWE Champion also tried to tease the Tribal Chief’s spokesperson. Unfortunately, the backstage segment ended with The Usos laying down a vicious attack on Big E, manhandling him backstage.

Soon after that, WWE SmackDown confirmed that Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso would head over to Monday Night RAW next week to face The New Day. It will be exciting to see what’s in store for this match on the Red brand.

