WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Old enemy returns to haunt Roman Reigns, big mistake ahead of title match at Survivor Series WarGames

WWE SmackDown delivered a near-perfect show this week. Top superstars looked to gain momentum ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. After a surprise return stole the show, an epic 10-man WarGames match was confirmed between the two top factions and their allies.

There were a couple of drawbacks in the booking which can be fixed on the blue brand's go-home show before the Survivor Series.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE SmackDown. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Hit on WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens returns to stun Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens returned to haunt Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The opening segment of WWE SmackDown saw Sheamus promise a surprise member of his team who would make Sami Zayn "cr*p his Ucey pants." As it turns out, the Brawling Brutes leader has recruited Kevin Owens to back him up in the Men's WarGames match against The Bloodline at Survivor Series.

We saw Butch defeat Sami Zayn in the main event. This led to a brawl between The Bloodline members and the Brawling Brutes. Drew McIntyre, who confirmed his alliance with Sheamus ahead of WarGames, backed his team in ringside action until Roman Reigns arrived on the scene and regained the advantage for his faction.

However, the Tribal Chief was stunned when Kevin Owens walked out to deafening pop. His old rival strolled down to the ring and took out The Usos and Solo Sikoa before delivering a Stunner to silence Reigns. The crowd particularly went wild when KO and Sami Zayn stood across from each other inside the squared circle.

Owens will join forces with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes in a promising WarGames match against Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series.

Both Owens and McIntyre have a bone to pick with The Bloodline, and it will be exciting to see what awaits this feud ahead of the premium live event.

#2. Hit on WWE SmackDown: Ricochet (and Mustafa Ali)

Ricochet and Mustafa Ali were brilliant on WWE SmackDown

The first match on WWE SmackDown saw Ricochet and Mustafa Ali lock horns in an epic First Round match for the value brand's World Cup. The two promising superstars made the most of the opportunity to showcase their talent. Ricochet was at his best while competing against Ali, who risked his career for this match.

The crowd rose to its feet, acknowledging the efforts of both superstars. There wasn't a single dull moment in this bout at the end of which Ricochet prevailed. Despite losing, Ali deserves equal credit for his performance.

It was particularly amazing to see Rochet help Ali walk backstage after a grueling match.

#3. Hit on WWE SmackDown: LA Knight

LA Knight entertained fans on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt appeared on SmackDown and apologized to LA Knight for slapping him last week. Knight reciprocated by slapping Wyatt before claiming they were even. However, he had another plan in place as he demanded to shake hands with Bray but landed a sneaky yet brutal slap across the former World Champion's face.

Knight had to pay for his plan as Bray Wyatt allegedly left him buried underneath a pile of rubble backstage. Fans loved their interaction and looked forward to the feud's promos. We might also see Bray Wyatt fully reveal his alter-ego. The easter eggs in this storyline have accounted for cinematic segments so far.

It will be exciting to see what's next for LA Knight, especially after he slapped Bray Wyatt twice on SmackDown.

#4. Flop/Hit on WWE SmackDown: Shotzi gets a fluke win

Shotzi should have picked up a more credible win on SmackDown

Last week, Shotzi defeated five other superstars to win a shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. She will challenge Ronda Rousey for gold at Survivor Series WarGames.

Shotzi was hoping to gain momentum with a victory in her match against Shayna Baszler. While she emerged victorious on SmackDown, it hardly did her any favors ahead of the big title match.

Baszler was far from her brutal best inside the ring. Every time Shotzi had the upper hand, Rousey would interfere from ringside to keep her challenger from capitalizing. This forced Raquel Rodriguez to walk out in hopes of balancing the odds. Shotzi used the distraction to execute a roll-up pinfall to secure her win.

While it would have been a typical result any other week, it was the wrong decision in this context. Shotzi and Rousey barely had any material in their feud ahead of the big title match.

The challenger needed a solid win to gain a little edge before the huge title match. She may not dethrone Rousey, but the writers can't afford to make her look weak. We hope to see the WWE creative book Shotzi better next week to make her title shot appear more credible.

