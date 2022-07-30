WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Roman Reigns misses big show, Former world champion helps Brock Lesnar in destroying Paul Heyman’s plan before SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown's go-home show before SummerSlam 2022 had its fair share of highs and lows. The show started and ended on a good one, but the middle section made several questionable booking decisions. Despite a few underwhelming segments, we saw the Blue brand pull off a good show on the back of a couple of excellent matches.

Without further ado, let's look at the biggest flops and hits on WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam.

Honorable mention: Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman addressed the WWE Universe during SmackDown's main event. He talked about how Roman Reigns is at the pinnacle of sports entertainment and how his former client is acting as a "spoiler." Before Heyman could say anything further, Brock Lesnar made his way to the squared circle and walked towards Heyman in a predatory manner before Theory attacked him from behind.

During a backstage segment, Heyman plotted with Mr. Money in the Bank earlier in the show. Unfortunately for Theory, Lesnar instantly hit back with multiple Suplexes. Theory rolled out of the ring and struggled to catch his breath when Drew McIntyre came from behind and hit him with a Claymore.

McIntyre and Lesnar then shared a glance of mutual respect while a shocked Heyman looked from behind. It was a fun segment that brought WWE SmackDown's final show before SummerSlam to a good end.

#3. Hit on WWE SmackDown: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus finally locked horns in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match on SmackDown. The latter had Butch to accompany him, who made his presence known throughout the bout. Sheamus landed the first blow as he attacked his friend-turned-foe while McIntyre was making his entrance. The two former best friends immediately started using weapons at their disposal to keep the momentum on their side.

At one point, Sheamus was busted open, but he still carried McIntyre to the top of the turnbuckle to hit a devastating White Noise. Although Sheamus couldn't capitalize on the moment, the crowd loved the intensity. Soon, we saw "This is Awesome" chants take over the arena.

McIntyre hit Butch with Claymore in the match's final moments, and Sheamus hit his opponent with a Brogue Kick. However, it was not enough to keep the Scottish Warrior down for long. The latter fought against all odds to get back on his feet and put Sheamus through the table. He eventually hit Claymore for the win and sealed a spot for himself in the Clash of Castle main event.

Unfortunately, McIntyre's celebrations were cut short as Mr. Money in the Bank Theory attacked him with his briefcase after the match on WWE SmackDown.

#2. Flop on WWE SmackDown: No Roman Reigns

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns missed the go-home episode ahead of the SummerSlam. It was strange and a missed opportunity to bring him and Brock Lesnar face-to-face ahead of a significant Last Man Standing match.

They have had limited confrontations in the build-up to their upcoming bout. A brawl between both superstars on WWE SmackDown would have helped build more excitement around a match that has happened countless times in the past. Unless it was for medical reasons, The Tribal Chief should have appeared on an episode that ties up all the loose ends before SummerSlam.

#2. Hit on WWE SmackDown: The Street Profits

#SmackDown Well you knew this was going to happen...

The Street Profits and The Usos confronted each other before their huge title match scheduled for SummerSlam. Barring the missed cue for "We want the smoke" between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, the segment went well. Jeff Jarrett was in the ring to mediate the conversation as all four superstars took turns to make their point while roasting the other team.

Eventually, The Usos and Street Profits started brawling inside the ring when Jey Uso accidentally hit Jeff with a superkick. The special guest referee eventually stood back up and pushed the reigning champions, leaving room for Ford and Dawkins to land a final blow.

It was the right decision not to over-engage in the segment, considering how both teams have been involved in a lengthy feud. Now, it's time for action, and both teams are laser-focused on gold.

#1. Flop on WWE SmackDown: Mistake with the women's championship picture

@RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce Tonight, they get the win as a team.Tomorrow, they meet each other for the #SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey were expected to engage in a final confrontation before their title rematch at SummerSlam. This would have allowed us to see the fan-favorite champion prepare herself for one of the most formidable competitors she will ever face. But she lost that opportunity when the segment quickly adopted the "can they co-exist together" narrative.

A backstage confrontation led Morgan and Rousey to team up to take on Natalya and Sonya Deville in a tag team match. Morgan tried to fight the entire battle on her own but eventually gave in and tagged Rousey, who picked up an easy victory for her team.

It was an underwhelming turn of events ahead of the big match, but it may have been done to protect Morgan from coming across as a weak champion ahead of her first title defense. However, it would still have been better to add more intensity to their storyline on WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam.

#1. Hit on WWE SmackDown: The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders and the New Day locked horns in a match on WWE SmackDown. After weeks of brawling, the 'new and vicious' Viking Raiders had a point to prove against one of the best teams. Both teams competed at a high level. Erik and Ivar were indeed brutal in all their offenses, adding credibility to their recent claims of viciousness.

In the end, the Viking Raiders prevailed over the New Day but were far from done. After the match, they launched an attack against Xavier Woods. They destroyed Xavier's already injured leg and WWE officials had to rush to the ring to separate the two teams, but the damage was done. It was a good booking decision that allowed the Viking Raiders to come across as dominant heels on the Blue brand.

