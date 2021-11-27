WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Roman Reigns’ next challenger confirmed, Brock Lesnar news stuns biggest names on the show (26th November, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was quite a solid one. The show had several promising segments and matches, thanks to impressive performances from multiple superstars. The blue brand had very few weak moments, but only one of them was significant enough to be labeled as a blunder.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn wins Battle Royal

WWE SmackDown’s main event saw several top superstars square off in a Battle Royal that would determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns. This match featured several interesting moments, but Sami Zayn stole the show with his hilarious antics.

Whether it was trying to team up with Sheamus in the match or crawling on his knees to escape punishment, Zayn definitely did his best to keep the fans entertained.

He played it smart by exiting the ring halfway through the Battle Royal. The match’s closing moments saw Jeff Hardy perform incredibly to remain the last one standing inside the ring.

He got on top of the turnbuckle to celebrate what he thought was his victory but was soon attacked by Sami Zayn, who was still in the match. He then pushed Hardy over the top rope and got his title shot on WWE SmackDown.

It is evident that Zayn will not dethrone Reigns as the Universal Champion, but it is still good to see him in the world title picture. This is the first time in three years that he will be competing for one of the most coveted prizes in the promotion. He might not be the most threatening challenger, but he is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining performers on the blue brand.

WWE @WWE



is NOT happy about not being included in the #BattleRoyal! LOOK OUT! @DMcIntyreWWE is NOT happy about not being included in the #BlackFriday LOOK OUT!@DMcIntyreWWE is NOT happy about not being included in the #BlackFriday #BattleRoyal! https://t.co/PNpHMpfwkd

Another highlight from Battle Royal include a superstar who wasn’t a part of the match. Drew McIntyre was surprisingly kept out of the important match, and he wasn’t having any of it.

He made his presence known by walking down to the ring with his sword Angela that forced all of the other superstars to leave the ring in horror on WWE SmackDown. Adam Pearce and other security personnel forced McIntyre to exit the ring, but The Scottish Warrior dominated the conversation with a sword in his hand.

It is a good decision on the creative team’s part to build him from scratch once again. However, he accounted for a fun segment on WWE SmackDown, and it undoubtedly proved that when he eventually challenges Roman Reigns, it will be a must-watch rivalry.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar’s return confirmed

The entire episode of WWE SmackDown revolved around Kayla Braxton attempting to give us an update on Brock Lesnar’s return. Although Paul Heyman poked fun at her for discussing the rumors, she confirmed right after the main event that The Beast Incarnate will return next week.

The announcement took everyone by surprise. Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce couldn’t digest the news, but Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman’s reactions, couple with that of The Usos, gave us a brilliant piece of television. Fans chanted “We want Brock” on WWE SmackDown this week, and they will see him return to haunt The Bloodline next Friday.

Zayn was shocked, Pearce was disappointed, The Usos stared at Heyman with suspicion, Reigns was angry. But most importantly, Paul Heyman was busy oscillating between fearing The Tribal Chief’s wrath and facing the repercussions of poking fun at Braxton throughout the night.

It only makes things more exciting to learn that Heyman will face more misery next week when his former client Brock Lesnar returns.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das