WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could be in big trouble

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is serving as a solid on-screen authority figure on the blue brand. The National Treasure is famous for his strong decisions and bold statements as the GM.However, Aldis's words might put him in trouble and could lead to a feud between him and Drew McIntyre soon.Nick Aldis Drew McIntyre feud loading in WWE?During the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis was engaged in a heated war of words with the Scottish Warrior. Aldis confronted McIntyre when Drew expressed his disappointment with the ending of Wrestlepalooza, where Cody Rhodes defeated him in an Undisputed WWE title match.In the final moment, the referee stopped the Match at ringside, leading to the American Nightmare taking the advantage and retaining the gold. On the Friday Night show, the Scottish Warrior blamed the official for his loss, but Nick Aldis has a different opinion.The National Treasure was tired of McIntyre's blame game and unhappy with his statements. Many believe that this heated argument has planted a seed for a future feud between Aldis and McIntyre in WWE.The rising frustration of the former World Champion will cause trouble for the National Treasure on the blue brand. This left him with no choice but to step inside the squared circle again and face Drew in a singles bout.When are Drew McIntyre and Nick Aldis expected to wrestle in WWE?As of writing, it seems that McIntyre is set to feud with Jacob Fatu on SmackDown. However, if the Stamford-based promotion has any plans for McIntyre vs Aldis, then the feud might unfold next year.The Triple H creative regime can set up this feud for Royal Rumble 2026 or will plant seeds for a WrestleMania 42 showdown. Nick lacing up boots for a match at Showcase of Immortals will be a grand comeback for him in the in-ring competition.When was the last time Aldis competed in the squared circle?Before making his debut in the Triple H-led promotion, Nick was actively part of the in-ring contest. The last time he competed in a match was in October 2023, where he was part of the ACW Bluegrass Con event, but he suffered a loss.#WeWantCody @WeWantCody_LINKCody Rhodes vs Nick Aldis - NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match 👑 - ALL IN 2018🔴 Current Smackdown GM🔥vs Current Smackdown Champion💥Post this, the National Treasure made his debut as the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown. If Nick Aldis decides to step into the ring again, his feud against McIntyre will be interesting to witness.