WWE SmackDown: Is Zelina Vega the first female star to be a part of the LWO?

WWE reintroduced LWO on the March 31, 2023, episode of SmackDown, right before Rey Mysterio's induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Rey gave new LWO shirts to Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega) that night.

Few fans would've imagined the reintroduction of the faction involving Zelina Vega and co. The SmackDown superstar was thrilled to join the faction that has its roots in Ted Turner's WCW. Fans who grew up witnessing that era might be able to recall that the original Latino World Order was comprised of all male members.

This gives Zelina Vega the rare distinction of becoming the group's first female member. The original incarnation had 12 members in total, with the late great Eddie Guerrero leading the line. Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, joined the faction on November 16, 1998.

This also marked one of the only recorded highlights of the Hall of Famer's career where he played a heel character. Rey had joined WCW as a babyface. He even played the same gimmick in Paul Heyman's ECW during the mid-nineties.

LWO's dissociation in 1999 led to the emergence of a new group, Filthy Animals, consisting of Rey, Eddie, Konnan, and Billie Kidman (with Torrie Wilson). The rest was history.

WWE SmackDown may become the permanent home of the new LWO

With the WWE Draft coming up in two weeks, fans are already anticipating which of their favorite superstars will become exclusive to the blue brand.

Since the new LWO was formed on the blue brand, chances are it will become a permanent act on SmackDown. However, with The Judgment Day feuding against Santos Escobar and his allies, it will be interesting to see which team will ultimately make the switch.

It was announced on the show this week that the annual draft will kick off in two weeks on Friday Night SmackDown. Fans will witness the conclusion of the draft on the subsequent episode of Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen what the roster will look like after the draft.

Are you excited for the future of WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes