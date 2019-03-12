WWE SmackDown Live: 3 ways creative can bring back Luke Harper

Kaushik Das FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.53K // 12 Mar 2019, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luke Harper has returned in a live event.

Luke Harper recently made his long-awaited return to WWE in a live event in Rochester, NY.

Harper faced Mojo Rawley in his hometown and beat his opponent. The former Bludgeon Brothers member has been sidelined ever since electing to undergo wrist surgery in October. His partner Rowan also had an injury and was sidelined due to a biceps tear.

The duo last appeared in WWE programming when they lost the SmackDown Live tag titles to the New Day.

Rowan made his return to WWE, joining Daniel Bryan as his intellectual peer. That has left Harper without any direction when he makes his eventual return to WWE programming.

Here are 3 ways in which WWE can incorporate Harper back into TV programming.

#1 Joining Daniel Bryan and Rowan

Family reunion on the card?

Daniel Bryan has been on a tear, ever since his heel turn. Some of his work as a heel has been the best in Bryan's career.

Eric Rowan joined Daniel Bryan as his intellectual peer. The sheer presence of Rowan creates an intimidation factor for opponents. Rowan has helped Bryan in quite a few matches and also laid out some post-match beatdowns.

Now, if Harper happens to join them, the trio would become the unstoppable force of SmackDown Live. It would be like a mini-reunion of the Wyatt Family, of course, without Bray Wyatt.

Advertisement

Another advantage of Harper joining with Rowan would be the return of The Bludgeon Brothers. That act got shortened prematurely and they can renew the feud with The Usos or The New Day.

The trio of Bryan, Rowan, and Harper can establish themselves as the monster trio with all the gold, i.e, WWE Championship, and SmackDown Live tag-team championship.

The best time for his return would be at WrestleMania 35, helping Daniel Bryan retain his championship at the grandest stage.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement