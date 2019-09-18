WWE SmackDown Live: 5 shocking mistakes made this week (17th September 2019)

Phillipa Marie
18 Sep 2019

Is Brock Lesnar just swapping one title for another?

SmackDown Live took center stage last night to present their fallout from Clash of Champions, but with just three episodes of SmackDown Live between Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell, WWE has a lot of build-up to squeeze into their weekly shows.

This week the build towards SmackDown's switch over to FOX on October 4th began as well since Brock Lesnar made his return to the ring for the first time since SummerSlam when he challenged Kofi Kingston to a match for his WWE Championship, which he accepted.

The rest of the show did point towards Hell in a Cell since it's thought that there will be three matches inside the steel structure this year, with two already officially announced from the Raw brand. It is thought that Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns will be a part of the third match inside the structure, as the build-up continues.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston

Why did Kofi Kingston accept his challenge?

Brock Lesnar has been rumored to make his return to the company for the past few weeks, since SmackDown needs a selling point ahead of their move over to Fox in less than two weeks.

It didn't come as much of a shock that Lesnar returned and went straight for Kofi Kingston as part of last night's show. The issue now is that Kingston has accepted his challenge and Lesnar could become the new WWE Champion on October 4th.

Kingston has reigned his division ever since WrestleMania and is a firm fan favourite, but it's hard to believe that he can defeat Lesnar, since he destroyed the Champion last time they met back at Beast in the East in 2015. Does this mean that Lesnar has basically swapped one title for another?

