WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Surprises Vince McMahon could book after Fastlane 2019

What does the boss have planned for The New Day?

Fastlane, the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania is in the books. So is this week's episode of RAW that was good and bad in equal parts. But what surprises does SmackDown Live have in store for us all? Let me try and guess and few of them in this article.

SmackDown Live has consistently put on better shows than RAW ever since the brand split. Of late, it has suffered in quality owing to a variety of reasons. Thanks to the 'New Daniel Bryan' and 'KofiMania', things seem to be back on track once again.

But what surprises could WWE and Vince McMahon have in store for us in the Fastlane fallout episode? Let me list a few possibilities in this article.

#5 Samoa Joe challenges John Cena

Amidst rumors of a Cena/Joe Mania match..



There’s something poetic to me about AJ Styles and Samoa Joe having singles matches with Randy Orton and John Cena at Wrestlemania.



4 guys who held down different guards and defined an era as the top guys. pic.twitter.com/NyEdIuqbXN — Dan the Wrestling Fan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) March 7, 2019

So R-Truth is scheduled to take on Samoa Joe this week for the US Championship he once held. We've heard him talk, time and again, about being influenced as a child by John Cena. Because R-Truth is significantly older than John Cena, one wonders how this is even possible.

Nevertheless, I see that this could potentially be a ruse to set up a match between Samoa Joe and John Cena for the US Championship at WrestleMania this year. This is the rumour that has been doing the rounds and considering that both men came up in the business together, this would certainly be poetic justice. But how is this match set in stone?

I think Samoa Joe assaults R-Truth this week during their advertised match and then calls upon John Cena to save his friend. By doing this, Cena will be forced to answer Joe's WrestleMania 35 summons for the US title.

