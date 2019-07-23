WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Things that should happen on the show (July 22, 2019)

Will KO stand tall over Shane McMahon once again?

WWE will bring us this week's episode of SmackDown Live from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. WWE will look to carry the momentum from the colossal Raw Reunion to SmackDown Live and try to shake things up on the blue brand en route to SummerSlam.

After weeks of getting embarrassed at the hands of Kevin Owens, Shane McMahon will address the situation on the show. The other advertised segments include Daniel Bryan opening up on the career-altering announcement he was supposed to make last week and Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship SummerSlam Challenge.

The new No.1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship Ember Moon will take on former 9-time women's champion Charlotte Flair. Also, a WWE legend will work an extra night as Shawn Michaels will join the blue brand's broadcast team as a guest commentator.

With just three weeks left for SummerSlam, WWE will look to set the SmackDown side of the affairs straight on this week's episode. With that in mind, here are five things that should happen on this week's show:

#5 Roman Reigns starts a SummerSlam feud with Samoa Joe

It appears WWE has no other option than this.

Roman Reigns confronted Samoa Joe at Raw Reunion after the Samoan Submission Machine took a verbal shot at The Usos & Rikishi. The confrontation turned physical after Joe and Reigns locked horns in a one-on-one match where the Big Dog came out victorious.

Both Reigns and Joe don't have a feud heading into SummerSlam. Since WWE can't insert Reigns into any title picture and unless they have any other plans, the only way to feature the Big Dog on the SummerSlam card will be by booking him in a match against Samoa Joe.

It looks like the seeds for the feud have already been planted after their match on Raw and it could continue during Kofi Kingston's SummerSlam challenge if both Reigns and Joe answers the challenge. We'll find out the answer on SmackDown Live.

