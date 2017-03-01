WWE SmackDown Live February 28th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

SmackDown Live continued to deliver with only one month leading up to WrestleMania

Randy Orton burned the kingdom of the Wyatts

The episode of SmackDown Live took place with 3 matches announced beforehand. Did Becky Lynch get her revenge on Mickie James? Did Apollo Crews get redemption for himself and Kalisto against the changed Dolph Ziggler? Who became Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania opponent? AJ Styles or Luke Harper? What did John Cena have to say to the man the cost him a shot at #17 at WrestleMania? Find out below!

AJ Styles made fun of Luke Harper, not realising he was right behind him

SmackDown Live starts off with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon reviewing the footage from the previous week’s Battle Royal. AJ came in and said that he was the clear winner, wanting a free pass to the main event of WrestleMania. Shane said that he was lucky he was even getting the opportunity.

AJ then began insulting Harper and his “smell”, not realising Harper was behind him. Once he finally did realise, he walked away. Harper stared at Bryan and Shane and said “Thank you” before walking away.

The Miz TV with John Cena

Cena warned The Miz not to “bring a knife to a gun fight”

The Miz didn’t beat around the bush and did not let Cena talk. The Miz said he had a decade of frustration to get off his chest and refused to accept Cena's likely retort of him being arrogant. The Miz said that Cena is on top of the food chain because he manipulates people, and talks to the right people.

The crowd started Cena chants. A lot of kids in the crowd too, but more importantly, a LOT of Cena fans. The Miz says he's not "the other guy". He spoke about main eventing WrestleMania and beat him, but two weeks later, he manipulated things against him. The Miz said that he isn't the only one who can see through Cena's hypocrisy.

He then began the comparison with The Rock and his feud against him and called out Cena's hypocrisy of going to Hollywood once he got the call. The crowd chanted "You sold out" to Cena, and The Miz pointed out. The Miz called John Cena a fool of himself. "Let's Go Cena" "Cena sucks!" chants started getting louder and louder.

The Miz addressed the battling "Let's go Cena" and "Cena sucks" chants, he then said that it was he who was doing everything to make SmackDown Live! a must-see show, unlike Cena. He then said that Cena was gifted a championship match upon his return at the Royal Rumble and manipulated his way into the history books.

The Miz said that Ric Flair was still the greatest of all time, and accused Cena of manipulating his way into the history books, and the reason why he eliminated Cena at the battle royal is because it was only a portion of what Cena did to him the last 10 years.

Cena starts down talking The Miz’s “theory”. He said that if he could pull the strings he would rather face The Undertaker at WrestleMania instead of The Miz. He said it’s easy for The Miz to blame him.

Cena told The Miz that he tried to steal The Rock’s electricity, Chris Jericho’s personality, Daniel Bryan’s move set and the words of AJ Styles for the past 6 months. Cena said that he isn’t mad about The Miz eliminating him last week. He said that The Miz complains and blames everyone else, but Cena acts like a man and deals with it.

Cena tells The Miz that he isn’t The Undertaker, but if he talks too much, he’ll be a “deadman”. When he walks away, Maryse called him back and told him that he had an inflated ego, then slapped him. Cena told Maryse that she made the biggest mistake of her life, and Nikki Bella ran out.

This led The Miz and Maryse to fled, and Nikki told Maryse not to “mess with her man”, before insulting her with the “B” word.